Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.