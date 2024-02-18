Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

