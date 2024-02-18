Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $66.31 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

