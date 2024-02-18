Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy Stock Performance
Shares of FANG stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diamondback Energy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.