Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.