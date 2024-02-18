Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 681,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kroger by 9.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,084,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,593,000 after purchasing an additional 175,947 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KR opened at $47.64 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.