Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $173.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.