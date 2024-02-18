Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

