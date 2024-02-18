Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

EBAY opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.