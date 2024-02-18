Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

