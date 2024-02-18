Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 231 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

