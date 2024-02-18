Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 253 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KR. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

