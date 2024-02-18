Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 280 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

