Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 380 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

