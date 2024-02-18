Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 42 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $243.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average is $247.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.