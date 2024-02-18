Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 43 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $545.57 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.