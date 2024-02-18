Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 662 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

