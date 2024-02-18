Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 694 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $53,496,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

