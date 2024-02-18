Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 729 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

