Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 79 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 10.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 65.6% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMETEK by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AME opened at $173.89 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.49.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

