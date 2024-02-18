Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 80 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $269.53. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.