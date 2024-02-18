Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,690 shares of company stock worth $7,478,549. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.24 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

