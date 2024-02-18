Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

