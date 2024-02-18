Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $389.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.15. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $252.17 and a 1 year high of $393.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

