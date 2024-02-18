Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $32.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 364.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 171.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.93. Chewy has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
