China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Down 10.2%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

China Feihe Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

