ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $28.00 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

