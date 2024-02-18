Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

