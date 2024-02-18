Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

