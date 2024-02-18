Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

