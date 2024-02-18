Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
CMTG opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $16.30.
Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
