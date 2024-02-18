Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

