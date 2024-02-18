CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $119,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $212.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.25. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

