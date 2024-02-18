CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of CNH Industrial worth $18,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNHI

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.