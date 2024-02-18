Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,870 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.00 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.