Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.58 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 217.20 and a beta of 1.01.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

