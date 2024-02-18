Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stake Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,033 shares of company stock worth $1,988,766. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.20 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.96.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.