Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.92% of Columbus McKinnon worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 511,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.57 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.