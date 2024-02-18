Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

