Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

