Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.43 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

