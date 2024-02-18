Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Energizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

