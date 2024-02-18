Comparing Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Renasant pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services pays out 50.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 15.94% 7.98% 1.03% Citizens Financial Services 12.83% 11.46% 1.03%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Renasant and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Renasant has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Renasant and Citizens Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00 Citizens Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Renasant currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renasant and Citizens Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $910.39 million 1.98 $144.68 million $2.58 12.45 Citizens Financial Services $91.87 million 2.50 $17.81 million $3.91 12.46

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

