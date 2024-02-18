Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

