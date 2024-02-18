ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $110.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

