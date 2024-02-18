Contrasting One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and CBL & Associates Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.69 $42.18 million $1.09 18.84 CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million N/A -$93.48 million N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Liberty Properties and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 24.61% 7.55% 3.05% CBL & Associates Properties -0.43% -1.26% -0.17%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

