Contrasting Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clarivate and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 3 3 3 0 2.00 Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate 9.77% 9.47% 3.76% Tucows -26.04% -116.01% -9.94%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Clarivate and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Clarivate has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.24 -$3.96 billion $0.26 34.46 Tucows $321.14 million 0.74 -$27.57 million ($7.97) -2.74

Tucows has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarivate beats Tucows on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ProQuest One, Pivot, Polaris, eBook Central, Vegs, Alma, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs; and Real World Data, Dialog, Drug Safety Triager, and healthcare and data solutions. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Innography, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; and CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration and value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

