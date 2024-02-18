Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.71 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,648,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.