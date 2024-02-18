Cormark Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

