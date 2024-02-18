Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

