Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE CMRE opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.39. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 1,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

