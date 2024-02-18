Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

